With statewide stay-at-home orders affecting job markets, as well as a shutdown of major North American automaker factories in Detroit, local dealerships are seeing lower sales — but overall steady business — during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We’ve certainly had more people than I anticipated because of the stay-at-home orders,” Jeff Longbine, Longbine Auto Plaza owner, said. “The incentives are incredible are on new vehicles and used inventory has stayed strong. There are some great opportunities for people, if they are in a position to buy a car right now.”
Longbine said the factory shutdowns, which started around six weeks ago, compounded an existing lag in production on certain vehicles due to the autoworkers strike in November.
Ford, General Motors and FCA factories have been idled for over a month due to fears of spreading the coronavirus.
The companies have pledged to monitor workers’ temperatures, redesign work stations and stagger shifts to minimize contact with others, require masks, gloves and other protection equipment, and frequently sanitize factories in an effort to keep workers safe.
The UAW wants the companies to consider testing workers before they enter factories.
Still, with North American automakers negotiating restart dates with the Detroit-based UAW, Longbine said he’s hopeful it’s a signal of an economic turnaround.
At John North Ford Inc., Sales Manager Jay Carlson said the dealership has seen a 10 — 12 percent decrease in sales from this time last year. That is still better than what he had initially predicted at the start of the pandemic.
“I’m really shocked; obviously no one knew what this was going to do, but since March 20 it’s just gotten busier and busier,” he said. “We are going to be off, but not near what I thought it was going to be — which is surprising.”
Carlson said he has been making it a priority to support other local businesses himself through the ordeal.
“I feel bad for the restaurants especially,” he said. “I’ve been going and getting carryout, but I feel bad for them. ... Never in my wildest dreams would I think we would be living through something like this, but I think we’ll get through it.”
