Linda Rose Hutcherson of Topeka, KS died Friday, July 19, 2019 at Stormont Vail hospital. She was 77.
She worked as a CMA and worked in housekeeping and janitorial.
Celebration of Life service at 3:00 pm., Saturday July 27, 2019 at St. James Baptist Missionary Church, Emporia. Midwest Cremation Society in Topeka has the arrangements.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.