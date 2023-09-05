COUNCIL GROVE — A fundraiser is planned for a Council Grove teenager battling cancer this weekend.
Ethan Lif, 15, was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, after experiencing pain in his leg during baseball season. Originally thinking he had torn his ACL, Lif was sent for an MRI which showed shadowing on April 12. A biopsy was scheduled for April 14, and the results came back by April 19.
A fundraiser is set from 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at the Council Grove Marina. Expect games like washers, lawn darts, corn hole, ladder golf, water balloons, sinker cast, ring swing, egg toss and disc golf.
Registration is $40 per time of two, and 100% of registration fees will be donated to Team LIFe.
Additionally, a raffle for a hand-crafted wooden fishing kayak is also underway. You can purchase tickets for $20 at the Council Grove Marina, or from Phil and Ginger Taunton. The winner will be chosen at 2 p.m. Oct. 8, and the winner need not be present.
Call 620-794-5373, or email outdoors@kvoe.com for more information.
Lif is the son of Amy and Terry Lif of Council Grove. His father is an officer with the Council Grove Police Department and his mother works part-time for the Council Grove Recreation Department. He is the oldest of three children.
