A number of railroad crossings will be closed in the City of Emporia, according to the city's engineering department.

BNSF Railroad notified the city that the following crossings will be closed beginning the week of April 1:

  • Weaver Street
  • Carter Street
  • Peyton Street
  • East Street
  • Merchant Street
  • Constitution Street

The Merchant Street and Constitution Street are anticipated to be closed for two - three weeks for the high-speed track resurfacing. All other crossings are anticipated to be closed for up to three days.

