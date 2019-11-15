Lyndon--Patricia Ann Burkdoll, 82, passed away on Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at the Fields of Brookside in Overbrook, Kansas. She was born on July 10, 1937 near Quenemo, Kansas, the daughter of Orville Jefferson and Edna Willine Wiggins Rose.
Pat had lived in Osage County all of her life, near Melvern for 12 years and then east of Lyndon for over 40 years.
Pat graduated from Lyndon High School in 1955. She was a Homemaker and farmwife. She worked on the election board for Osage County, was a member of the Westview Circle Club, the PTA, American Redbone Association and was an avid reader, enjoyed gardening and crocheting. She had attended Mt. Pleasant Community Church and True Grace Community Church.
On August 1, 1955, Pat was married to Dean Lee Burkdoll in Lyndon.
Pat was preceded in death by a son, Terry Burkdoll on December 17, 2004; by her parents, Orville and Willine; by her two brothers, Larry Rose and Donald Rose; and by a sister, Jolinda Rose.
Pat is survived by Dean Lee, her husband of 64 years; her three sons, Steve (Beverly) Burkdoll and Dave (Peggy) Burkdoll, all of Melvern, and Alan Burkdoll of Topeka; her daughter, LeeAnn (Robert) Samsel of Lyndon; her three sisters, Kathryn Wischropp of El Dorado, Helen Nordling of Kentucky and LouAnn Brinkley of Ottawa; fourteen grandchildren, twenty-three great-grandchildren and six step great-grandchildren.
Funeral services for Pat will be at 1:00 pm on Saturday, November 16 at the Feltner Funeral Chapel in Lyndon. Burial will be in the Lyndon Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:00 pm on Friday at the funeral home. Memorial contributions may be made to the Pat Burkdoll Memorial Fund, to be designated later, sent in care of Feltner Funeral Home, 818 Topeka Avenue, Lyndon, KS 66451. Online condolences for the family may be left at feltnerfuneralhome.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.