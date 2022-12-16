Emporia Public Schools is hosting a technology surplus sale at the Flint Hills Mall Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-10 a.m. while supplies last.
The sale, which will take place on the east side of the Flint Hills Learning Center located at 1624 Industrial Road, is cash or check only.
Available items include:
Dell Chromebook [Dell 3180], adapter included, OS no longer updates - $30
Intel Celeron N3060, 4GB RAM, 16 GB EMMC storage
iPad Mini 16GB [A1432], without adapter, OS no longer updates - $10
iPad 5th Gen 32GB [A1822], without adapter - $60
iPad 6th Gen 32GB [A1893/A1954], without adapter - $100
Items are limited to one Chromebook and/or iPad per person. Refunds will be available through 4 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19 at the Mary Herbert Education Center, located at 1700 W 7th Ave. No exchanges or troubleshooting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.