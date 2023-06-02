Darrell Paul Wallace, 82, of Berryton, passed away Tuesday, May 30, 2023 at The University of Kansas Hospital St. Francis Campus in Topeka.
The family will receive friends from 2:00 pm-4:00 pm, Sunday, June 4, 2023 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 pm, Monday, June 5, 2023 at Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home. Interment will take place at Memorial Park Cemetery.
To view the full obituary or leave condolences for the family please visit www.brennanmathenafh.com.
Arrangements are entrusted to Brennan-Mathena Funeral Home, 800 SW 6th Ave., Topeka, KS 66603.
