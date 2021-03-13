SCC Trap Team fundraiser
The SCC Trap Team is holding a fundraiser meal with a silent and live auction, starting at 4 p.m. Saturday, March 27 at the LeRoy Community Building.
Silent auction takes place throughout the evening. Great items available and a great meal. Also chances to win a 12-gauge or .243 rifle in a raffle drawing. Tickets are 1 for $5 or 5 for $20.
Proceeds help pay for SCC Trap Team’s participation in the Kansas High School Clay Target League.
If you cannot make it for the meal and auction but you would like to buy some chances of winning the two guns offered please contact Russ Mildward at 620-964-2212 or 620-836-2151.
Olpe UMC Supper
From 5 - 6:30 p.m. Saturday, March 20, the Olpe United Methodist Church will host a supper with corned beef and cabbage, cheesy potatoes, calico beans, relishes, desserts and drinks. There will be socially-distanced seating or carry-out. You are invited to come eat and enjoy the fellowship all for a free will offering.
The handicapped accessible church is at 120 W. Listerscheid. Call for carry-out at 620-475-3863 or 620-343-5544.
American Legion meets
The American Legion will hold its monthly membership meetings on the 4th Tuesday of the month.
Volunteers needed
The Friendship Center is seeking volunteers to deliver meals to homebound seniors. Help out the community for as little as an hour a day. Days and hours are flexible.
Call Vicki for more information at 340-8001.
AARP tax-aide sites closed
Due to the nature of the pandemic, the Emporia in-person Tax-Aide sites will not be open this season. This includes the Emporia Senior Center and the Industrial branch of Emporia State Federal Credit Union. The safety and health of taxpayers, volunteers, and the overall community are of the utmost importance. They hope to reopen these locations in 2022.
Corn beef and cabbage dinner
St. Anthony’s Church in Strong City will hold its annual Corn Beef and Cabbage Dinner from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. March 14 at St. Anthony’s Hall. The meal is available for dine-in, carry out or delivery. Call 620-273-6111 to sign up for delivery and carry out.
River Suite
The Chase County Chamber of Commerce has announced the 2021 River Suite Dinner on the Bridge will be held Saturday, Sept. 25. Save the date and watch for more details.
Spring Craft and Vendor Show
The Spring Craft and Vendor Show is scheduled for 8 a.m. - 4 p.m. March 20 at the Community Building in Swope Park in Cottonwood Falls. Food Vendors, Direct Sales, Specialty and all crafts welcome. Call 620-794-3916 for more information.
Community Easter egg hunt
Embrace Church is hosting a community Easter egg hunt a noon April 3 at Fremont Park.
Eggs will be available for kids ages up to 6th grade. Come out and enjoy a free lunch with us, and let your kiddos enjoy an Easter Egg Hunt. Kids will hunt based on grade.
Commodities distribution
Commodities will be distributed from 1:30 — 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 17 at The Salvation Army, CURBSIDE, at 209 W. 4th Ave., until boxes are gone. All persons are required to stay in their vehicle.
If you have any questions please call the office at 620-342-3093.
To be eligible for Commodities, your household’s total monthly income must meet income guidelines.
