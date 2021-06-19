The Leap of Faith Martial Arts Center is gearing up to help another local organization next week.
From 1 - 3 p.m. June 26 at Didde Catholic Campus Center, the martial arts center will put on an art show and auction to benefit SOS, Inc.
Deciding which non-profit organization was an easy choice for Brad, Loi and Annika Douglas, the family behind Leap of Faith Martial Arts.
“My dad [Brad Douglas] actually works for SOS part-time and so our family fully believes in what they do,” said Annika Douglas, an instructor at Leap of Faith Martial Arts. “We just wanted to help them because they could always use it.”
Finding a theme for each event is no easy task, but with a little creativity, Loi Douglas was able to come up with the idea for the art show and auction.
“She is a very creative person and came up with the idea to do that for SOS,” Annika Douglas said. “We want to be involved in the community and have our students get in the habit of being involved in a real, hands-on way.”
The Douglases asked the students to each create one or two pieces of artwork for the auction. The students become used to and comfortable with helping out in the community, urging them to continue the rewarding task in their futures.
“[The artwork is] actually just from our students,” Annika Douglas said. “Our students, ages 4 to adults, are making the artwork and they’re going to give it to us. Our students will be sending in one to two pieces of artwork and we will display them. We are inviting the community to come into Didde Catholic Church Campus, look at those and auction for the paintings and the artwork.”
After posting about the event online, the group is excited for a large turnout for the art show.
“We’re hoping for a bigger crowd,” Annika Douglas said. “We have a lot of people already say that they were going to come, and our Facebook posts are having really good feedback so that just gives us something to base that hope on.”
While having an event is exciting in many ways, Annika Douglas is most excited about being able to support SOS and all of the work that it does.
“I’m excited about meeting new people and helping SOS and all of the work they do,” she said. “They are non-profit and they help families in need and it’s just really amazing what they do. I am really excited to be able to help them and to be a part of that, and to see how the students react and it’s really, really amazing to see all the students jumping in to want to help with it, it’s really cool.”
For information and updates about the event, visit Leap of Faith Martial Arts Facebook page at facebook.com/LeapofFaithMartialArts or its website at leap-of-faith-martial-arts-llc.business.site.
