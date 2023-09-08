JERRY WAYNE HARTENBOWER

Jerry Hartenbower was 79 years old. He died at home on September 2, 2023. He was born August 29, 1944, to Jerry Giles and Leone Marie (Lynn) Hartenbower in Emporia, Kansas. He battled cancer for a long time.
Jerry graduated from Neosho Rapids High School. He married Karen Kay Willard June 2, 1963 in Neosho Rapids, Kansas. They had 3 daughters, Kandi Kay (Doug) McLeod, Holly Ruth (Jed) Wedel and Penny Leigh (Brad) Taylor. They had 5 grandchildren, Chase Miller, Olivia Taylor, Spencer Taylor, Lily McLeod and Lucy McLeod.
Jerry had two sisters, Dolores Jacob, Elaine Karr (Bob) and a brother, John Giles Hartenbower (Ellen). He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Dolores. His family was very important to him, his children, grandchildren and his nieces and nephews.
Jerry worked construction at Sauder Tank for one year and then one year at Fanestil Meats. Then he was hired as a truck driver at Sauder Tank and later built bases for water towers. In 1970 he went to Dolly Madison as a truck driver where he retired in 2000. He drove 30 years for Dolly Madison and never received a ticket nor had an accident. He received awards for 3 million miles without an accident. Other activities include serving as Neosho Rapids City Clerk and their Volunteer Fire Chief in the 1960s. As Fire Chief he enjoyed setting off fireworks for the 4” of July Picnics.
Jerry’s favorite hobby was riding his Heritage Soft Tail Harley Davidson motorcycle. Over his lifetime he owned several motorcycles. In his younger years he raced a Honda motorcycle in the Trailwinders Club. He won several trophies. His favorite was his Harley and he kept it shined up. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing on the farm.
Jerry is a member of Neosho Rapids Memorial Methodist Church, Teamsters Union and the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
He had a long journey with his cancer. We want to thank our family, our neighbors and friends for all their help. Also we want to thank Dr. Bradley Rupp, Dr. Parikh of KU Cancer, Emporia Cancer Center and Hand and Hand Hospice.
The picture is of Jerry when he and his son-in-law Jed Wedel rode their Harleys to Colorado. In the picture with Jerry is his Grandson Chase Miller.
Jerry’s memorial is to the Neosho Rapids Methodist Church or American Cancer Association. Jerry has been cremated. There will be a Family graveside service at a later date.
