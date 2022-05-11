Village Elementary School has been selected as a Capturing Kids’ Hearts Showcase School for the fifth year in a row.
Village was one of only 377 schools selected across the United States.
According to the Flippen Group, which extends the awards, Capturing Kids’ Hearts “recognizes and celebrates schools that go the extra mile each day, creating the social-emotional safety on school campuses that is conducive to learning.”
“Capturing Kids’ Hearts equips us with the tool needed to win each and every student’s heart,” said Lauren Ayers, a member of the Process Champions Team at Village. “It is all about making connects and building relationships, not only with students but with staff as well”
Capturing Kids’ Hearts introduces Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes to thousands of schools and educators each year nationwide and impacts over 7 million students a year in 44 states. Campuses implementing Capturing Kids’ Hearts processes consistently report improvements in academic, behavioral, and cultural outcomes.
Because of the rigor of the evaluation process, the Capturing Kids’ Hearts National Showcase School award is both a high aspiration and an exemplary recognition of excellence.
“Capturing Kids’ Hearts focuses on the most important part of education, and that is the relationships in the classrooms,” said Village Elementary principal John Martin. “We have really focused on transitioning out of COVID and getting our students and our Village School Families back together to celebrate all that is right with our school. Teachers and staff will continue to work hard building relationships and creating safe environments for students each and every day.”
For more information about Capturing Kids’ Hearts, visit www.capturingkidshearts.org.
