Eric Alan Keeton

Eric Alan Keeton, 37, died

January 14, 2022, in Belton,

MO. He was born November

16, 1984, in Oaklawn, IL,

to Rocky and Dawn (Clark)

Keeton. Eric graduated from

Chase County High School.

He is survived by:

mother, Dawn Hunt and

husband Richard of Strong

City; father, Rocky Keeton;

children, Eric Keeton Jr.,

Kreeann Keeton, Crystal

Keeton; siblings, Crystal Van Dusen, Joshua

Baker; grandparents, William and Annie

Clark; aunts, Destiny Crow, Sandra Kluk,

Debbie Stanek, Brenda J., Shawn Salvato; and

uncle, William Clark Jr.

Cremation will take place. Memorial

service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February

12, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander

Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Family

will greet friends before and after the service.

Memorial donations may be made to Eric

Keeton Memorial Fund, in care of Brown-

Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box

220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.

