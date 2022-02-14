Eric Alan Keeton, 37, died
January 14, 2022, in Belton,
MO. He was born November
16, 1984, in Oaklawn, IL,
to Rocky and Dawn (Clark)
Keeton. Eric graduated from
Chase County High School.
He is survived by:
mother, Dawn Hunt and
husband Richard of Strong
City; father, Rocky Keeton;
children, Eric Keeton Jr.,
Kreeann Keeton, Crystal
Keeton; siblings, Crystal Van Dusen, Joshua
Baker; grandparents, William and Annie
Clark; aunts, Destiny Crow, Sandra Kluk,
Debbie Stanek, Brenda J., Shawn Salvato; and
uncle, William Clark Jr.
Cremation will take place. Memorial
service was at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, February
12, 2022, at Brown-Bennett-Alexander
Funeral Home, Cottonwood Falls. Family
will greet friends before and after the service.
Memorial donations may be made to Eric
Keeton Memorial Fund, in care of Brown-
Bennett-Alexander Funeral Home, PO Box
220, Cottonwood Falls, KS 66845.
