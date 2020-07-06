Barbara Ann Greek, 61, Shawnee, Kansas, passed away at the New Mark Care Center, Kansas City, MO on Thursday, July 2, 2020.
Barbara Ann Brinkman was born at Saint Mary’s Hospital, Emporia, Kansas on April 16, 1959, the daughter of Joseph Jerome and Alberta Annette (Stolfus) Brinkman. She married Christopher Greek in Shawnee, Kansas on June 26, 2004. He survives of Shawnee. Other surviving family members include her daughter, Natalie Marie Greek, Shawnee, Kansas; her mother, Alberta Brinkman, Emporia, Kansas; brother, Philip (Candela) Reed, Kearney, Missouri; sister, Nancy Jane Reed Anderson, Greer, South Carolina. Her father passed away earlier, as did her brother-in-law, Gail Philip Anderson.
She attended Butcher Children’s School and Roosevelt High School on the campus of Kansas State Teachers College, Emporia. She was a 1981 graduate of Kansas State University, Manhattan, with a Bachelor or Arts Degree in Interior Design. While at K-State Barbara was the leader of the flag team of the K-State Marching Band. She was a member of Alpha Chi Omega Sorority. After graduation she entered the design field.
Given the present concerns on gatherings a private graveside service is planned at the Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, Kansas. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.
A memorial has been established for the Kansas City Chapter of The Junior League. Contributions may be sent in care of Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences to the family may be sent through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.