YOU are invited to participate in an exciting process that will help shape the future of Emporia!
Our town was recently selected to participate in the USDA Rural Placemaking Innovation Challenge (RPIC) program, which offers planning support and technical assistance to foster placemaking and spur economic development in rural communities.
The Emporia Regional Development Association of East Central Kansas and a diverse group of local leaders have partnered with Atlas Community Studios to develop a placemaking action plan for Emporia, Kansas.
The purpose of the action plan is to assist with identifying priorities and implementing catalytic projects to improve quality of life for current and future residents of Emporia in the following key areas:
F Broadband Accessibility
F Housing
F Transportation Connectivity
F Cultural and Recreational Opportunities
F Workforce Development
As a local resident, your input in this process is critical as we develop our goals, priorities, and strategies for the placemaking action plan. Please consider joining us for a conversation about the future of Emporia!
All of us here under the Trusler Business Center roof are working together on this important initiative: Chuck Scott, Emporia Regional Development Association of Eastern Kansas, who is leading the project; Jeanine McKenna, Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce; Sherry Harrison, Ignite Emporia; LeLan Dains, Visit Emporia; and our student intern Eduardo Argueta, Emporia State University.
Two public visioning sessions will be held this month, on Thursday, March 23 at 5:30 p.m. and Friday, March 24 at 9:00 a.m. Everyone is invited to register for one of these sessions. The registration link is https://rpa2023.com/emporia/?fbclid=IwAR2R7zbYYXYLu9ec2WFcShijDAlgv_8B_B8KmNr5zvpoMPLwsiHblPwpOo8
Both sessions will be held at the Little Theatre in the William Lindsey White Civic Auditorium at 111 E. Sixth Ave. Please use the north entrance to access the Little Theatre, which is located on the second floor.
The steering committee also includes Ryann Brooks, The Emporia Gazette; Concha Dikin, Bill McKernan, and Jaime Morris, Emporia State University; Colleen Mitchell; Melissa Azua Miranda, Flint Hills Technical College; Clint Drake, Williams Towing; Mai Fields, Chi Em Eats; Clarence Fry, Flinthills Mall; Hunter Houck, high school student; Christine Torrens, City of Emporia; Jim Kessler, retired; Kenny Rodriguez, My Town Media; Elizabeth Schwartfager, Emporia State University student; Vici Smith, Lyon County; Karen Sommers, retired; Jelinda Watts, ValuNet FIBER; and Mike Williams, Hopkins Manufacturing.
Don’t hesitate to contact individuals on the steering committee to learn more about placemaking and how important this process is for our community–and how your participation is vital to its success.
Community input is a crucial part of this process. I personally ask you to join in one of these public visioning sessions as we work together to create an action plan for the future of our town. Contact us here at the Chamber at 620-342-1600 or visit our website at emporiakschamber.org for more information and to learn more about the RPIC program.
It’s a great day in Emporia!
“Let’s Talk Business” is a weekly column of the Emporia Area Chamber of Commerce and Visit Emporia. The mission of the Chamber is to be proactive in creating an environment for business and community success, guided by the vision that positive attitudes promote positive actions. Contact us at 620-342-1600 or chamber@emporiakschamber.org and visit our website at www.emporiakschamber.org.
