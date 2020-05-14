Newman Regional Health and Emporia Main Street are joining forces to celebrate and honor the community’s first responders and health care workers.
The White Ribbon Campaign — which will run Sunday through May 23 — is a time to reflect on the “lifesaving teamwork” of local health care workers, dispatchers, emergency medical technicians, paramedics, firefighters and all community frontline workers. The campaign coincides with National EMS Week.
“We have a great partnership with Newman Regional Health and McKenzie Cinelli had reached out to us with the concept of EMS Week and shared with us what that was all about,” Jessica Buchholz, community development coordinator for Emporia Main Street, said. “We thought it was a great idea, so through all of the different initiatives that we have been conducting with the hospital — from mask collections to getting information out to businesses — we are excited to be able to participate in the White Ribbon Campaign.”
Participating in the campaign is easy. Community members are asked to display a white ribbon outside of their home or business, place a white ribbon image in a window, on your front door, or even tie a white ribbon around a tree or mailbox.
The white ribbons signify a show of support for the health care workers and first responders who are working through the COVID-19 pandemic to keep the community safe.
The campaign has partnered with Plum Bazaar to offer white ribbons for purchase to display. The ribbons are made with 4-yards of material and tied with an 18-inch wire. Selling for $10 each, proceeds will go toward the Greater Emporia Area Disaster Relief Fund.
Ribbons are now available and can be purchased online at www.emporiamainstreet.com.
There is also a free white ribbon template to download off of the Main Street web site. Simply download and print off the template and cut out the ribbon to display.
Or, Buchholz said, just get creative.
“If they would like to make their own ribbons to display, we love that idea as well,” she said.
Participants are asked to share pictures of their ribbons, and using the hashtag #YouProtectWeRespect, to Facebook and Instagram. Be sure to tag Emporia Main Street as well — entries will go into a drawing to win one of five $20 Main Street gift certificates.
Another way to support the campaign is by purchasing a Main Street gift certificate online for a front line worker. Buchholz said you can include a note if you would like, the postage is free and Main Street will take care of sending out the gift certificate for you.
“It’s a nice way to buy their next coffee or even a new pair of socks from Brown’s,” she said. “We really want to support as many people in the community as possible.”
