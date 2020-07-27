Nearly 100 golfers gathered for the 31st edition of the Longbine Scramble golf tournament this weekend at the Emporia Country Club. The tournament included teams of up to four golfers, with 17 groups competing in the morning flight and eight in the afternoon flight.
Morning flight:
1st Place
Nate Linsey, Chase Coble, Kiel Unruh and Anthony Markowitz
2nd Place
Brad Stewart, Tom Robke, Cecil Lane and Maurice Schmidt
3rd Place
Steve Neil, Bruce Schmid, Nick Laurent and Mark Schrieber
Afternoon flight:
1st Place
Mike Guion, Colton Massey, Ralph Soyez and Lane Massey
2nd Place
Jamie Sauder, Derek Harter, Spencer McCracken and Ben Oleen
3rd Place
Mark Rummell, Dave Watts, AJ Evan and Joel Dragoo
