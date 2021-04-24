The Emporia Gazette
Baseball
April 19
West Franklin 11, Northern Heights 0
Northern Heights 3, West Franklin 0
SLC 18, Wabaunsee 2
SLC 16, Wabaunsee 4
April 22
SLC 6, Burlington 5
Lebo-Waverly 3, West Franklin 1
Lebo-Waverly 7, West Franklin 5
Softball
April 19
Oskaloosa 10, Chase County 4
Osage City 11, Lebo-Waverly 0
Osage City 15, Lebo-Waverly 5
West Franklin 10, Northern Heights 0
West Franklin 15, Northern Heights 0
Wabaunsee 26, SLC 0
Wabaunsee 16, SLC 1
April 22
West Franklin 13, Lebo-Waverly 7
West Franklin 12, Lebo Waverly 0
