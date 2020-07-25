Three days after the Emporia Public Schools Board of Education met to discuss options for a safe return to school, local parents and teachers are still wondering what those options entail when children finally go back to school.
Erica Huggard, a biology teacher at Emporia High School and president of Emporia NEA, told The Emporia Gazette that teachers had been asked to provide input over the last several months. But, so far, she has not seen any written version of the plans.
“We’ve been allowed to ask questions and to provide input,” she said. “What we haven’t had is an opportunity to review anything in writing that our district has pulled from the state plan and put in our plan. We haven’t seen anything in writing that we’ve developed on our own without the state plan or that we’ve taken from another district, and that’s the piece I feel like is missing.”
Other area districts have sent out surveys or held community forums to gather input from parents and students. USD 386 Madison-Virgil started a series of community meetings earlier in the week to better flesh out plans for the upcoming school year. USD 251 North Lyon County has conducted surveys on top of holding community meetings. USD 252 Southern Lyon County had felt more than prepared to start on time before Gov. Laura Kelly’s failed executive order that would have delayed school reopening across the state was announced.
Superintendent Kevin Case said a 5-5 vote Wednesday by the State Board of Education that failed to affirm the governor’s executive order put the ball back in the district’s court. So far, the district has been working on three plans for reopening: an on-site learning plan, a hybrid learning plan and remote learning options. The goal was to offer those educational opportunities for students, staff and teachers in a safe and healthy environment.
But, as of Wednesday’s special meeting, USD 253 had only started discussing parent surveys or community meetings that week and had not yet made a decision on the start date for the school year.
Three of the state’s largest school districts have already voted not to resume classes until after Labor Day because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission districts in Johnson County announced decisions to postpone the school year. Thursday, the Wichita district’s Board of Education voted Thursday to delay school until after the holiday and approved two online alternatives for families who are uncomfortable sending children to school. District officials said they were concerned that opening before Labor Day would endanger the health of students, faculty and staff.
Three of the state’s largest school districts have already voted not to resume classes until after Labor Day because of the threat of the coronavirus pandemic. On Wednesday, the Blue Valley and Shawnee Mission districts in Johnson County announced decisions to postpone the school year. Thursday, the Wichita district’s Board of Education voted Thursday to delay school until after the holiday and approved two online alternatives for families who are uncomfortable sending children to school. District officials said they were concerned that opening before Labor Day would endanger the health of students, faculty and staff.
With so much at stake — including the health and safety of students, teachers and staff — Huggard said simply starting the year and hoping for the best was not a viable option.
“I don’t think that we should be willing to accept that the first day is not going to go as well as the second day, and the second day won’t be as good as the third day,” she said. “I really feel like if you put all the right people at the table, then we’ll be able to make sure that we have a plan that starts off strong and does get better from there.”
Huggard has been planning her classes and curriculum since the beginning of the month. What she and other teachers cannot plan for, she said, is the unknowns. Would teachers be responsible for remote learning groups as well as in-person groups? How would that look? How would the hybrid learning option work? What if someone gets sick?
During Wednesday’s meeting, Board Member Melissa Ogleby wondered what the plans were for bringing younger students — K-1 — into buildings. How would learning look for them?
“Would you ever consider that 5th graders should be included in the middle school so less kids would be in the elementary schools?” she asked. “Have you guys thought through those things?”
Concerns on the elementary level were being heard, according to Executive Director of Elementary Education Vicki Schweinler, where staff and teachers were worried about offering the best educational options to younger children and how best to keep them safe.
Then, on Thursday, another hurdle to that arrived when Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced that local governments could opt out of another one of Kelly’s school-related mandates which requires mandatory masks for all children in grades K-12 — a point with which the governor disagrees.
Huggard said she knows administrators have been working hard to come up with a plan, but she wants to see more inclusion from a wider group of staff and parents before a plan for school is decided. Both teachers and parents need time to see a written draft of the district’s plans. With a number of other districts releasing draft versions of their reopening plans, Huggard said districts like USD 501 Topeka Public Schools and USD 233 Olathe Public Schools had laid out some workable solutions to a lot of the questions plaguing the Emporia district.
“I’m not saying we would need to have as something as in-depth as these plans but I think they are excellent,” she said. “If I was a building administrator and I needed guidance on how music would operate or how sports would operate, I could use this as a framework for how we would adjust as a building.”
As a teacher herself, Huggard said she found some ideas that she could use her classroom, such as taping off spots on the floor for students to stand to encourage social distancing. Signage to encourage face masks. Sanitizing stations in every classroom and in strategic spots in school buildings.
“There are a lot of pieces that I feel like really gave me some direction,” she said. “And both of these plans are very different. Olathe plans to go back to school if the numbers allow it. Topeka will start remotely.”
And, Emporia’s start is still up in the air.
That’s why a later start date is important, she said. It will give the district a little more time to get that input and teachers the time they need to plan and restructure.
And to make sure kids are safe.
“This is something I really want to emphasize,” Huggard said. “We want to go back to school. We want our students to be in school with us, but we also wanna make sure they’re safe. We have the right people that can vet this plan and get it put out. I know we can do it, but we have got to get to the step of vetting it out first.”
And, the majority of Emporia Gazette readers agreed that local districts should delay the reopening of schools due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
With 1,900 votes cast in a poll conducted via Facebook, 1,450 respondents said they agreed that schools should open late, while 450 voted “no.”
To support Emporia NEA’s petition for a delayed reopening, visit www.change.org/p/usd-253-board-of-education-delay-the-start-of-school-until-september-9-2020.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.