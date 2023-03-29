Naturally 7, an A capella group, will perform at the Emporia Granada Theatre next month as part of the Emporia Arts Council’s 2023 Performing Arts Series.
The show is set for 8 p.m. Saturday, April 15.
According to a written release, Naturally 7 coined the phrase “Vocal Play” to depict with more accurately they do.
“Naturally 7, more than a tightly orchestrated collection of great singers, they transform their voices into actual human instruments, effortlessly producing music of any genre,” the arts center said in the release. “Their vocal choreography is so perfectly interwoven that they compelled the musical maestro himself, Quincy Jones, to declare that ‘Naturally 7 is the future of vocal music!’”
Naturally 7 has enjoyed a 20-year career, including three world tours with Michael Buble.
“Hearing and experiencing them will be an unforgettable performance memory one will not soon forget,” the arts center said. “Thank you to our 2022 - 23 Major Presenting Sponsor: Mitchell-Markowitz Construction, Event Underwriter: Gerald Schumann Electric, Inc. and Event Partner: Jon & Christi Stewart.”
Tickets are on sale for $25 per adult and $12.50 per youth. Purchase tickets online at emporiaksarts.org/performingarts or at the Emporia Arts Center located at 815 Commercial Street. Free tickets to ESU and FHTC students with a valid student ID.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.