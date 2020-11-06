CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness welcomed community members and stakeholders to its 4th annual fundraising breakfast, Thursday morning, in a event taking place in several locations simultaneously across seven counties.
Dubbed "Connecting with CrossWinds," the event serves as a way for community members and stakeholders to familiarize themselves with CrossWinds and the services it provides, featuring testimonials from individuals who have received services from the mental health services. The mental health center currently serves about 3,200 people in Lyon, Greenwood, Chase, Wabaunsee, Osage, Coffey and Morris counties.
This year, with COVID-19 restrictions and social distancing guidelines making it difficult to gather, the testimonials and program were filmed ahead of time. Several familiar faces from the Flint Hills area offered up touching accounts of how CrossWinds Counseling and Wellness had positively affected their own lives.
Chuck and Ginny Samples said they sought out counseling services for their children, using some of the organization's community-based services as well.
"Our children have been going to CrossWinds for about four to five years and before we started at CrossWinds, life was hectic and stressful and crazy, and we really just wanted our children to succeed," Ginny Samples said.
Chuck Samples said their children started with therapeutic counseling, which was helpful "right off the bat."
Their son took part in the Gateway program, a community-based program that helps children work on group-based social skills. Their daughter attended the therapeutic preschool program.
"We can't thank CrossWinds enough for the benefits provided to our family," Chuck Samples said.
Another story came from Denise Craig, who said she moved to Emporia just a year ago, though her story with CrossWinds began in 2018.
Craig said she had been in an abusive relationship since 2010 when, in 2013, her abuser kidnapped her. The kidnapping was horrific — Craig was shot and beaten with a hammer before being thrown in a ditch and "left to die."
"I was in a coma for three weeks," she said. "I repeatedly tried to get away from him, and I ended up in Greenwood County Jail. But until Jan. 4 when I went to jail, that was the only way I got away from him."
Within a month, Craig experienced massive loss, including the deaths of her best friend, her most recent boyfriend and her brother. She requested CrossWinds services.
"It was the best thing that ever happened to me," she said, of her 10 months in jail. "I started going to CrossWinds as soon as I got out to get away from my abuser and I've been going there ever since."
With a "huge" support system behind her, Craig said she's in a good place now.
CrossWinds CEO Amanda Cunningham said the breakfast is a way to familiarize the community with the mental health center in a relatable way. Stories like Craig's give her goosebumps — not only because of the content, but for the bravery it takes to stand up and tell people your truth.
"I think the stories are so powerful because it reminds us that these things are happening, even if it's not happening to us," Cunningham said. "You hear about these things that are happening, but then you hear about the success."
Cunningham said there are about 80,000 people who live in the seven-county area CrossWinds serves, and there's data that suggests one in five people experience mental health problems in a given year. She's hoping the breakfast would help raise more awareness for mental health — especially amid the pandemic.
"We thought we'd see an increase early-on [in mental health need] but statewide we saw a decrease," she said. "It was a little surprising. Now, we've seen a gradual uptick and now we've seen way more since school started — which is normal. We're still not where we were [before the pandemic] but it's really escalated."
Cunningham said because the mental health center is a nonprofit organization that relies heavily on third-party fees, or monies paid to the organization from an insurance provider for services rendered, the decrease in services caused a decrease in revenue. While they do receive a small amount of money for operating expenses from the state and counties, they have had to seek more sustainable funding sources in order to keep the center going.
To watch the #COVIDCantStopGood presentation and learn how to become a member of the CrossWinds Wellness Foundation with a financial contribution, visit https://crosswindsks.org/event/celebrate-crosswinds.
