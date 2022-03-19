Jacalito, Strong City’s authentic Mexican-American restaurant, will move to a new location next month.
Even before owner Alejandro Soria opened his restaurant on Cottonwood Street in April 2015, he considered the real prize the building at 521 US-50. After watching a revolving door of restaurants open and close at that location, he finally got his shot.
He bought the building in mid-February and hopes to have it open at the beginning of April.
“Everyone in the county is very excited [about] me moving over there,” Soria said. “They think it’s a better location, more parking area, more highway travel, definitely. We are really excited about it.”
The seating capacity at the new location will be about the same but the kitchen will be bigger, which will allow Soria to install a char grill.
“Every Saturday night, we’re going to have our steak night,” he said.
The signs of new life at 521 US-50 are already apparent externally as multiple new signs have gone up advertising to the hundreds of daily passersby that very soon Jacalito will operate over there.
Inside, there’s been some remodeling – including a new wall – as well as some interior design to give it the right feel.
“We will try to make it look Mexican, even if we offer both menus – Mexican and American,” he said. “I want to try to make it look a little more Mexican than what it looks right now.”
For Soria, the opportunity to buy the new location is a major success. Starting any business is a gamble and it’s especially so when that business is a restaurant in a small town. Soria said that some people aren’t likely to give a place a second chance if they don’t have a great first experience, which can make it tough for someone just starting out.
Thankfully, Jacalito has satisfied many customers, enough to build a solid base that has kept it going through a global pandemic and now a location upgrade.
“We have very good followers, people that’ve been with us the last six years we’ve been here,” Soria said. “We’ve been building a very good customer force from the county and surrounding counties. We’ve been carrying up a lot of Latinos from Emporia. … A lot of Latinos come this way and try our restaurant. They love it. They come back every weekend.”
Soria invited everyone from Chase and surrounding counties to come out and “have a good meal” at Jacalito, whether that be before its relocation or after.
