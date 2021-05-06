Special to The Gazette
Ron Highland, Representative for District 51, received a rare recognition from the U.S. Army this week.
Over the years, some officers who have accomplished significant achievements both in the Army and in civilian life have been given special awards. To receive this recognition, one must be nominated by their peers and then approved.
Members of Representative Highland’s Army Infantry Officer Candidate School class nominated him to be inducted into the United States Army Officer Candidate School Hall of Fame. The award was conferred upon Captain Highland by Major General Gary M. Britto, U.S. Army Commanding General on May 4, 2020 at Fort Benning, Georgia. The induction ceremony for Captain Highland was held a year later at the Kansas Statehouse on May 3, 2021. He was also recognized on the Floor of the House of Representatives. The ceremony was conducted by Lieutenant General Michael Dodson (Ret.), who serves with Ron in the House of Representatives. Ron accepted this induction in honor of his classmates and those who gave their lives in service to their country.
In 1966 Ron entered the U.S. Army and attended Infantry Officer Candidate School in Fort Benning, Ga. and earned his commission as a Second Lieutenant. Ron was sent to Korea and was assigned as a Platoon Leader in the 2nd of the 9th Infantry (Manchu). This was during the period when the U.S. Navy ship Pueblo and all its crew was captured by the North Koreans.
This event could easily have led to wide-spread armed conflict between the US and North Korea. During this time of increased tension, it became clear to him that his troops might become the expendable force. Highland was wounded and some gave their lives in the crossfire. Later he was given the task of helping develop the critical plan for the safe return of the prisoners from North Korea down through the DMZ and to South Korea.
During his first enlistment in the Army he was stationed at Fort Leonard Wood, Fort Ord, Fort Benning and Fort Riley. He next attended Kansas State University, completing two degrees — B.S. and D.V.M. — and entered private practice, principally with large animals.
Highland reenlisted to serve in the Army Veterinary Corps as Chief of the Veterinary branch at Fort Sill, Okla. That included taking care of the famous field artillery half-section with about 10 horses. He returned to Kansas State University to complete his PhD in Physiology/Pharmacology, while teaching in the Veterinary School.
After his advanced studies, he moved to a career designing research studies for new animal drugs in North America and Europe as Manager, Pharmacology Development for Bayer Animal Health for 20 years. During that time, he brought Baytril, a drug well known for the treatment of cattle, onto the market and led other international studies. His research studies were the first in the US designed to use advanced computerized submissions to the FDA.
Upon his retirement from veterinary work, he felt called back to serve his country. He was elected to the Kansas House of Representatives 51st District in 2013 and is serving his fifth term. During his tenure in the Statehouse, he has chaired five committees, been vice chair of four committees, and a member of ten committees. Numerous pieces of legislation that he has authored have passed the legislature. He was the first to successfully design a transparent computerized system for the legislature to house testimonies and document files for easy access by the public and those in the legislature.
He is a member of professional and service organizations and serves in his local church.
Highland grew up in Brewster, Kan. He and Linda (Mayer), from Marysville, have been married for 51 years and have a daughter and son, and five grandchildren. They live in the Wamego area and enjoy rural life overlooking the activities along the Kansas River.
