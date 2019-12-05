The faculty and staff of Emporia High School gathered at a presentation Wednesday morning to honor a pair of veteran educators for their dedication and hard work.
Biology Teacher Erica Huggard — who is now in her 14th year of education — was named Emporia’s Master Teacher. The award has been bestowed by Emporia State University since 1954 to recognize “long-time teachers that have espoused the values of teaching.”
“I was just shocked and really surprised to receive the award,” Huggard said. “My family was all here to see it, and it’s amazing how they coordinated all that without anyone knowing.”
In speaking of her commitment to the position, Huggard cited a lifelong interest in the field and a desire to instill its importance in each of her students year after year. She also offered encouragement to those just entering the profession.
“I’m really passionate about public education and the system in general,” Huggard said. “I take that passion into the classroom to help students understand what an opportunity they have. I want them to know that this isn’t the way it is everywhere in the world, and I want to help engage them in my passion.
“For younger teachers or those just getting into the field of education, know that all the challenges will get easier. You will find yourself never being able to leave your school or your classroom, in a way. You’ll always be thinking about your students, your lessons and curriculums and how to apply everything you’ve learned.”
English instructor Amanda Ballard was named USD 253’s nominee for Kansas Secondary Teacher of the Year as well during the ceremony. She joins Walnut Elementary fourth grade teacher Lori Bishop, who was named a nominee for Kansas Elementary Teacher of the Year during a separate event Monday. Award winners will be announced during a Kansas State Department of Education banquet in September.
“I’m completely honored and surprised that our staff members would choose me for this,” Ballard said. “I’ve taught here for 17 years and I’ve seen many wonderful educators who have gone before me, so it feels great to be part of the same legacy.”
Ballard said much of her day-to-day motivation comes not only through an appreciation of the subjects she instructs, but a willingness to see her students succeed in their lives outside the classroom.
“Making relationships with my students is something I try to put at the forefront of my teaching,” Ballard said. “It’s my privilege to be able to step into that sort of gap between the things students are battling outside of school and provide a buffer for them in any way that I can. Every day when I welcome students into my room, I try to be there for them first before I’m there providing my content. Building relationships for and with students is extremely important to me.”
