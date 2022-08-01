Jury selection began Monday morning in the retrial of an Emporia man on rape and other charges.
Victor Cardona-Rivera, 25, is accused of attacking a woman in a west Emporia home during Labor Day weekend last year, after threatening her and her young child with a weapon. Police say Cardona-Rivera and his alleged victim knew each other.
A Lyon County jury acquitted Cardona-Rivera on one aggravated battery count in April, but deadlocked on all other charges.
Cardona-Rivera took the witness stand during the April trial. Prosecutors want that testimony admitted in his retrial.
“The testimony provided by the defendant was inconsistent with prior statements the defendant had made to law enforcement,” a motion filed by Assistant Lyon County Attorney Carissa Brinker last week said.
Cardona-Rivera is charged with two counts of rape, aggravated criminal sodomy, aggravated burglary, aggravated intimidation of a witness/victim, aggravated assault, one other count of aggravated battery and criminal threat.
