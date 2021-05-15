Locals are largely supportive of new masking guidelines released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Thursday that said people who are fully vaccinated do not have to wear masks outdoors and in most indoors settings.
According to a poll conducted by The Gazette on social media, 56% of respondents said they would stop wearing masks while 34% said they would wear masks. Another 10% of respondents selected “other” without expanding their opinions.
“Lol, I trust the CDC about as far as Biden gets when he attempts to form a sentence,” sand Brandon Timmons in a comment to social media. “I’ll be carrying on my normal life, like I have and always will. Completely capable of protecting my own health. Thanks for shopping CDC.”
“I have had to wear a mask at work for well over a year, so I’m very used to them and comfortable (enough) in them,” said Jen Moran. “It’s become a habit at this point and I don’t feel inconvenienced when I wear one, so I’ll continue to do so while in shops, etc. I’ve become much more lax about wearing them when around friends and family, however, because so many of us are vaccinated.”
The CDC’s new guidance comes after 103 of the state’s 105 counties had already abandoned countywide mask mandates. As of press time, only Douglas and Wyandotte counties still had mask mandates in place, but health officials in both areas were reviewing new guidelines. Gov. Laura Kelly said the state would immediately begin following the guidelines.
Lyon County Public Health said it follow the guidance of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment and the CDC, but reminded the community that the new guidelines aren’t an OK to go maskless 100% of the time.
“We think it is a great thing that we can see the light at the end of this long dark tunnel and we can start to get back to some sense of normalcy,” said marketing manager Justin Ogleby. “In Lyon County, about 50% of those who are eligible to be vaccinated have had at least one dose, excluding those 12 to 15, since we haven’t had a chance to start vaccinating them yet.”
Ogleby said mask-wearing is still recommended in public transport settings and health care settings. Some businesses and events may still required them, too.
“The new guidance only applies to vaccinated people, so we don’t expect many changes on the local level,” he said. “People still need to be respectful if asked to wear a mask.
“As the last year and a half has shown, this virus can be surprising and unpredictable. Those who are unvaccinated can still catch and spread COVID-19, but having tools such as the vaccines have blunted the spread of the disease. I’m hopeful people will continue to get vaccinated and we can fully get back to normal.”
The Associated Press reported that as recently as February, 57 of Kansas’ 105 counties had mask mandates in place. But in the face of strong resistance from some residents and government leaders, most of the mandates were rescinded or allowed to expire and health officials instead issued general guidelines for actions such as wearing masks and social distancing.
With COVID-19 mandates loosening at all levels, health officials will likely pivot to stressing the importance of personal responsibility for people who don’t wear masks or have yet to be vaccinated, said Dennis Kriesel, executive director of the Kansas Association of Local Health Departments.
The CDC on Wednesday also endorsed expanding the use of the vaccine to people 12 and older and Kriesel said he expects younger people to be a focus of outreach efforts, with an emphasis on how getting vaccinated can help keep their older friends and relatives healthy.
Another focus likely will be that segment of adults who haven’t yet received vaccines but don’t necessarily oppose the shots, he said, noting that some people who might have concerns about the vaccine are still comfortable wearing masks.
“So the message is there is nothing wrong with continuing to wear masks, if you need to feel safe and comfortable,” he said. “It’s still a good choice for you and it offers a degree of protection to others too.”
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment said on Friday that the state has confirmed 311,705 COVID-19 cases and 5,038 deaths since the pandemic began. It said 39.9% of the state’s residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine.
Locally, three new cases were reported while zero recoveries were listed by Lyon County Public Health. Overall, 4,257 cases have been reported since March 2020, including 4,152 recoveries and 84 deaths. There was one death pending review at the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.
I still wear mine so nobody mistakes me for one of those qanon Trump supporter types.
