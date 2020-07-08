David L. Thomas, Emporia, passed away at the Kansas City Veterans Administration Medical Center in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday, July 6, 2020 at the age of 76.
Graveside services will be held at the Patio Garden of Memorial Lawn Cemetery, Emporia, on Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. The service will be conducted by Pastor Brenda Ulrich, Grace United Methodist Church, Emporia. Military Graveside Honors will be conducted by Ball-McColm Post #5 American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. The family will visit with friends a half hour before the service. It is suggested that those attending the service bring lawn chairs. Due to current health concerns, please wear a mask and remember social distancing practices.
David was born April 12, 1944 in Emporia, Kansas, the son of Virgil and Elsie (Beyer) Thomas. He is survived by his brother, Kenneth Thomas, Parkville, Missouri; sister, Virgilene Swift, Wellsville, Kansas; nephew, Jamin Swift; nieces, Stefanie Morgan, Cindi Thomas, and Kenna Coakley; great-nieces & nephews, Tyler, Joey, Alaura, Lenore, Evie, Sofie, Eliza, and Colin.
David worked as Production Manager for New Dimension Products for 17 years. He was a veteran of the Vietnam conflict, serving in the Kansas National Guard.
A memorial has been established for the Color Guards of Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars and Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion. Contributions May be sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box #175, Emporia, Kansas 66801.
Condolences may be sent to the family online through the funeral home website; www.robertsblue.com.
