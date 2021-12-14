The Emporia Fire Chief confirmed the name of an injured firefighter Tuesday, as federal and state agents investigated how a fire started at an Emporia apartment building.
Fire Chief Jack Taylor verified that Tharon Mott of the North Lyon County Fire District 2 was seriously injured Sunday at Hornets Pointe Apartments at 1325 Merchant St. Mott is now in Stormont Vail Health in Topeka with serious injuries.
Taylor said the fire is now being investigated as arson.
“The fire is being investigated as incendiary in origin (arson)," he said in a written release.
The team probing the damage at Hornets Pointe Apartments includes the Kansas State Fire Marshal's Office, the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms and a Fire Marshal from Newton. Emporia Police are involved as well.
“I have nothing more to say beyond what's in the news release,” Taylor said Tuesday.
An effort to help Mott and his family already is underway, with social media posts promoting a fundraising dinner in Admire Saturday, Jan. 8. A GoFundMe has been set up to help offset medical costs and an be found online at https://gofund.me/ad84b160.
A second firefighter was injured while putting out Sunday's fire. That person's name has not been released. The injuries are considered less serious.
Investigators are interested in videos and still photos that people might have taken Sunday as the fire started. People can contact:
- Emporia Fire Department – 620-343-4230
- Emporia Police – 620-343-4200
- Lyon County Crime Stoppers - 620-342-2273
