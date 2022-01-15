Donald R. Ellis Jan 15, 2022 Jan 15, 2022 Updated 20 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Donald R. Ellis of Burlington died January 9, 2022 at the Life Care Center of Burlington. He was 73.Private services will take place at a later date. Charter Funerals has the arrangements. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Donald R. 