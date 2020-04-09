Charles “Chuck” Douglas Bowlin, of Emporia, entered into rest Monday, April 6, 2020 at Presbyterian Manor. He was 83.
Chuck was born June 23, 1936 in Eureka, Kansas to Melvin L. and Mabel E. (Samuels) Bowlin. He graduated from KU in 1958 then married Jeaneen E. Bronaugh on November 3, 1959. Chuck worked as a pharmacist for many years at M & M Drugs in Osage City, Berg & Frost in Emporia, and Dillions in Emporia. He was a Captain in the Army Reserves and a member of the Masonic Lodge. Chuck had a deep belief in and love for his Lord.
Chuck was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife, Jeaneen of the home; daughter, Gina (Blake) Henoch of Emporia; brother, Cary (Nancy) Bowlin of Osage City.
A private graveside service will take place at Maple Hill Kansas Cemetery in Maple Hill, Kansas. A Celebration of Life will be announced at a later date. Due to the current situation the family has requested no flowers.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.