The last two weekends have been filled with a mix of graduation celebrations and mourning.
Most area high schools have already held graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2021, including Chase County, Madison, Lebo, Olpe and Hartford.
Emporia High and Northern Heights will send their students off Saturday and Sunday.
Emporia State University and Flint Hills Technical College also held commencements over the weekend, sending more than 1,200 newly graduated individuals off into the world and into their respective futures.
But amid the celebrations, we would be remiss if we did not again address the sorrow felt by so many in the community.
On Friday, before the excitement of graduation began, we attended the second vigil for the victims of May 8’s fatal car wreck in the Cottonwood River.
As families around the county prepared their high school seniors for graduation, two families were making funeral arrangements.
Three lives lost. Three graduations unattended. Three futures cut short in the blink of an eye.
It’s a stark reminder of how quickly things can change.
We congratulate all of our area graduates on their educational success and wish you well in your future endeavors. And we continue to mourn with the families of Chase and Paxton Luby and Shelby Phoenix.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
(0) comments
