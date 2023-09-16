A water main break at 12th Avenue between Graphic Arts and Hatcher roads has shut down one area business Saturday.
The city alerted residents that service may be disrupted just before 6 p.m.
Casey's West, located at 3184 W. U.S. Highway 50, was flooded due to the water main break. They are closed until further notice.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.