There is no doubt that Higher Education will look different 10 years from now than it does today. Many factors have contributed to changing the economics both for universities and for students. We have recently faced these new realities head-on at Emporia State through an extensive and at times painful restructuring.
In line with national trends, on-campus enrollment at Emporia State has been declining for 18 years resulting in budget cutting every year. This negatively impacts long-term strategies and limits our opportunities to create a bright future for our state’s first public university.
The Emporia community and Emporia State’s futures are intertwined in meaningful ways. In fact, a strong and vibrant Emporia State will contribute purposefully to the future economic opportunities and quality of life for Emporians and surrounding communities. It is imperative for Emporia, Emporia State, and for Kansas that we allocate our efforts and resources towards deliberate, well considered strategies that will make this relationship as prosperous as possible for the greatest number of people.
Earlier this month, my duties as Chairman of the Kansas Board of Regents afforded me the opportunity to spend some time with the expanded leadership team now guiding Emporia State’s future. There were Deans, Administrators, Faculty, Students, Staff, and Foundation representatives around the table. I was encouraged by the resolve and energy that I perceived in their comments and saw in their eyes. It will take uncommon determination, optimism, and broad support to get us there.
As we turn the corner into a new year and a new semester, I encourage every member of the Emporia community to participate in this transformation by contributing your abilities and strengths wherever and whenever you can. You have a committed group of servant leaders who are leading transformational change and need your support, encouragement, and partnership.
