MANHATTAN — The Emporia High girls got three Top-20 performances and one medalist at the Centennial League golf championship Monday afternoon in Manhattan.
EHS placed fourth as a team with a total score of 413.
Freshman Olivia Eckert was the lead finisher for E-High, placing 10th with a score of 95. That was good enough for her to be among the second-team All-Centennial League honorees.
“She played a pretty solid round overall with no blowup holes,” EHS Head Coach Rich Eckert said. “The great thing was that she kept her head in the round even when things weren’t going to smoothly and managed to control her score. Ninety-five in her first round at the Manhattan Country Club under those conditions was a really good effort.”
Avary Eckert and Veronica Blankley both tied at 19th with a score of 104. They had consistent efforts, both hitting a 52 on each side of the course.
“They both played well today,” Coach Eckert said. “Veronica ... is really starting to make progress toward the scores she wants to be shooting and the scores the team needs her to be shooting as the season winds down. Avary really struggled on the greens and took herself out of the medals with the putter. She realizes she needs to spend additional time practicing on the greens and will get it figured out, hopefully soon as regionals loom in two weeks.”
Senior Drue Davis was the fourth Spartan, placing 23rd with a 110.
“It was a rough round for Drue from the get go,” Eckert said. “She got it going for a time in the middle of the round but just couldn’t keep anything flowing. ”
EHS will have another week of practice before competing at Manhattan on Monday.
