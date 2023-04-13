A structure fire in southeast Emporia was quickly contained Wednesday night.
According to a written release from the Emporia Fire Department, crews were dispatched to 406 S. Market St. at 7:47 p.m. Upon arrival, they found fire on a back porch which extended to the backside of the house and a detached garage.
The fire was contained to the area.
The cause is still under investigation and any further details will be released at a later date.
