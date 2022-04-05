Harold “Red” Hodge, 69, of Madison, KS passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 in Kansas City at the University of Kansas Hospital.
Red was born on June 5, 1952 in Rockwood Tennessee to Cecil and Elizabeth (Allison) Hodge. He graduated from Cumberland County High School in Crossville, TN. After school, Red started his employment with Speno Railways where he traveled much for work. It was those travels that brought him to the Madison area, where he met his wife of 37 years, Judy (Proffitt) Hodge. They were joined in marriage on February 14, 1985 in Alden, KS.
Once in Kansas, Red worked at IBP in Emporia, KS, and later, driving school busses for USD 386 Madison-Virgil. In his spare time, he enjoyed watching sports, notably KU Basketball and the Kansas City Chiefs, and liked to fish.
Harold is preceded in death by his parents, sister, Delores Miller and one brother, Gary Hodge.
His loving memory remains in the hearts of his wife, Judy Hodge of Madison, KS; step-daughters, Stacey (Scott) Peters and Erin (Matt) Rindt; daughter, Mary Hall; son, Scott Hodge; sister, Patricia Hawn; sister-in-law, Vickie Hodge; and 7 grandchildren, Trevin and Eris Rindt, Sarah and Rachael Peters, and Logan, Maddissen, and Jackelyn Hall.
Memorial services will be scheduled at a later date at First Christian Church in Madison, KS and burial at Sterling Community Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the First Christian Church of Madison or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital c/o VanArsdale Funeral Home, PO Box 488, Madison, KS 66860.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.