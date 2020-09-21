Area residents had the opportunity to put on their detective’s caps — and many others — during Saturday’s Black Tie Murder Mystery Dinner at the Granada Theatre.
Upon entry to the Granada — which doubled as a newly-opened 1920s speakeasy during the event — sharp-dressed guests were given the opportunity to select their new personas.
The cast of characters ranged from notorious gangsters and righteous police officers to talented jazz musicians and beauty queens, with participants choosing their new identities based on how involved they wished to be in the overarching narrative of the night.
“I don’t think being here tonight will look the best for my campaign,” said a nervous mock political candidate. “Hopefully we can get to the bottom of this.”
Throughout the evening, guests had plenty to experience even aside from the mystery at hand, with chances to enjoy a three course meal, open bar and plenty of socializing with interesting, and sometimes devious, “strangers” (many of whom could be considered family members, friends or acquaintances on others nights).
While the main objective of the night was to solve a single murder occurring near the beginning of the party, the rules allowed for other “crimes” to be committed, with guests utilizing action cards, weapons cards and misleads to achieve whatever specific goals their character’s had in mind.
“The main indicator of success tonight is really the amount of fun you had playing,” said Granada Executive Director Rebeca Herrera. “When we were thinking of how to best host this, we all wanted to have an event that would provide for a sort of fancy night out on the town for couples while also being interactive and just something new to try out."
Hererra said guests were able to pick out their characters based on how active they wanted to be throughout the evening.
"For some people, that could just mean eating and hanging out with people like you would on any other night, while others might be focused on all the schemes, the lies and covering things up," she said. "Some might just be focused on proving their innocence. It really helps add to the drama and mystery of everything.”
Based on Saturday’s reception, Herrera said the Granada would look at hosting similar events down the line.
“I’m not sure if the Granada has ever done something quite like this before, and I really didn’t see anything in the books beforehand,” she said. “I would say that hopefully this is the first time, and not the last. Even with COVID and all the complications that might make for, we still want to provide the community with a chance for some type of escape and entertainment as best we can. People should keep an eye out on our social media, because we’ll hopefully have plenty of things coming in October.”
More information on the Granada Theatre’s slate of events can be found online at www.emporiagranada.com or on Facebook, @emporiagranadatheatre.
