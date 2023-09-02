For decades, a picture of KSTC/The Normal School’s president was hanging on the hallway wall directly inside the first floor of Plumb Hall. It was to the left, north of the entry door to Room 105.
At one time this area was used as President King’s office. A funny thing about this was while President John E. King was in his office, one could tell by the way the curtains hung. One wanted to avoid going past the president’s office as King, a retired Navy officer, had the habit of rushing out of his office to command perhaps a biology professor to go teach an English class where there might be an illness.
After decades of use, it was time to remodel the old main administration building. At the time there was a lot of hubbub in the building. I was walking through to see how things were going. It was very dirty and dusty due to all the demolition, and there hung President Preston Plumb’s picture in all the dust. No one had removed it. Without forming a committee at the time, I took his picture home with me so it might be preserved and protected.
Then what I thought was a brilliant prank came to me.
I would enlarge my grandfather William Morse Hartman’s picture and replace it in President Plumb’s frame. It fit perfectly. About the time that the wonderfully remodeled Plumb Hall was completed, I returned the very nice picture frame to the area right outside room 105 Plumb Hall that had my grandfather’s picture. I did so again quite clandestinely and without the use of any campus committee.
The fact of the matter is that my grandfather, born 1851, had never gone much past the fifth grade, and my father, Warren Hartman, went no further than the eighth grade. Due to my grandfather’s strong abolitionist roots and love of Kansas, I firmly believed that he should experience a Kansas college.
My grandfather was present on the wall for about three years. He was there to see all the dignitaries pontificate about Plumb Hall’s grand reopening. I was there at the time and no one knew why in the heck I would burst into laughter when someone would point out the importance of President Plumb. This event happened right in the area of the picture of my grandfather on the wall.
I must share a couple sidebars to this escapade that, to me, are most humorous.
During a Homecoming presentation, I took my family to Plumb Hall. While there, my family recognized their grandfather on the wall. My son and wife both commented that, “Boy are you going to get in trouble,” as if anyone alive knew that the picture in the frame was my grandfather.
Another humorous note about this prank was that President Glennen enjoyed my wife’s cooking. While eating at our place “I spilled the beans” about who was hanging on the wall in Plumb Hall. Glennen could not stop laughing right up to when he was leaving.
This situation was obviously not respectful of Plumb, so my conscience forced me to replace Plumb to his rightful location outside room 105 Plumb Hall.
PS: The very sad thing, to my way of thinking, is that someone has removed this picture. This removed part of ESU’s past history and tradition. While I worked on campus I removed the very faded picture of Raymond Griffith Cremer from the entrance of Cremer Hall in order to have it restored. I beseech all not to bring this to the attention of those at ESU who have no respect for our history and traditions and just might remove it as well.
