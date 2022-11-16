Gregory “Greg” Scott Hanshew of Emporia died

Friday, October 28, 2022 after a brief illness, at

Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.

Greg was born on April 17, 1970 in Emporia,

Kansas the son of George Paul Hanshew and Diane

Hanshew. He was a graduate of Emporia High

School class of 1989. He left Emporia and moved

to the Denver area after high school and worked

as a Financial Planner. He had recently returned

to live in Emporia. He and his family spent a year

living in Costa Rica. He was a big fan of “String

Cheese Incident” and attended many concerts. He

loved spending time at “The Pits”, his parents lake

property near Emporia. He also loved Red Rocks

Amphitheater and the mountains in Colorado, and

being outdoors.

Greg is survived by his children, Lucas Hanshew of

Denver, Colorado and Hunter Hanshew of Emporia

from his former marriage to Amy Gifford. He is

survived by his parents, Paul and Diane Hanshew of

Emporia; his sisters, Tiffany Todd of Derby, Kansas

and Terri Spielman of Kansas City, Missouri and

brother, Christopher Hanshew of Shawnee, Kansas.

Cremation has taken place. A Memorial

Celebration is planned for November 19, 2022 at

1:30 at the Emporia Arts Council, 815 Commercial

Street, Emporia, Kansas to be followed by a reception

for friends and family to remember “Greg”.

