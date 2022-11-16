Gregory “Greg” Scott Hanshew of Emporia died
Friday, October 28, 2022 after a brief illness, at
Stormont-Vail Hospital in Topeka, Kansas.
Greg was born on April 17, 1970 in Emporia,
Kansas the son of George Paul Hanshew and Diane
Hanshew. He was a graduate of Emporia High
School class of 1989. He left Emporia and moved
to the Denver area after high school and worked
as a Financial Planner. He had recently returned
to live in Emporia. He and his family spent a year
living in Costa Rica. He was a big fan of “String
Cheese Incident” and attended many concerts. He
loved spending time at “The Pits”, his parents lake
property near Emporia. He also loved Red Rocks
Amphitheater and the mountains in Colorado, and
being outdoors.
Greg is survived by his children, Lucas Hanshew of
Denver, Colorado and Hunter Hanshew of Emporia
from his former marriage to Amy Gifford. He is
survived by his parents, Paul and Diane Hanshew of
Emporia; his sisters, Tiffany Todd of Derby, Kansas
and Terri Spielman of Kansas City, Missouri and
brother, Christopher Hanshew of Shawnee, Kansas.
Cremation has taken place. A Memorial
Celebration is planned for November 19, 2022 at
1:30 at the Emporia Arts Council, 815 Commercial
Street, Emporia, Kansas to be followed by a reception
for friends and family to remember “Greg”.
