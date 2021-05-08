Emporia Police, Emporia Fire and Lyon County Sheriff deputies are responding to the report of a vehicle in the Cottonwood River near Road J and Road 150.
According to social media reports, one person has been removed from the river but efforts continue on the scene.
The Gazette will provide updates as they become available.
(2) comments
Bird bridge 2.0
Um wow
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.