Danny and Betty Giefer are celebrating 50 years of marriage today.
Danny Giefer and Betty Polchlopek were married June 13, 1970 at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Girard.
Mr. Giefer is retired from Wolf Creek. Mrs. Giefer is a homemaker.
The Giefers have two children: Jeff and Mandy Giefer, and Kacey and Dallas Schick.
They have five grandchildren: Arrington and Leighton Giefer, and Kennedy, Karter and Tenley Schick.
