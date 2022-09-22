Virgil R. Shellenberger Jr. passed away at the age of 90 on September 20, 2022 at Sunflower Care Home in Emporia, KS.
Virgil was born on August 20, 1932 to Virgil Sr. and Rose Leffler Shellenberger in Bushong KS. He lived his childhood on a farm in North Lyon County and graduated from Bushong High School. He met his sweetheart, Harriet when he was 15 and she was 16. His family life began when he married Harriet Feik Shellenberger on November 25, 1951. They celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary in November 2021.
Virgil served in the US Army in Austria as a mechanic. He returned from the Korean War in December 1954 and began working for the United States Postal Service in Kansas City. In 1959, a move back to Emporia to continue working for the postal service made Emporia the forever family home. In 1990, he retired from the postal service after 35 years of service.
Virgil always had an easy smile, laugh and gentle disposition. He was a friendly, happy man. He enjoyed being outside when it was hot tending to his garden, riding his bicycle often and helping family and neighbors. He was a natural carpenter and mechanic. He was always tinkering with something in the garage or in his workshop. It was said he could fix or build anything. He built special pieces of furniture and clocks, as well as unique toys and gadgets for his grandchildren. Virgil and Harriet enjoyed attending their grandchildren’s activities after they retired and had many memorable trips across the United States. He rode his bike across several states during organized rides such as Biking Across Kansas, Cycle across Missouri Parks and Oklahoma Free Wheel. Harriet was always with him as his “SAG – Support & Gear”.
Virgil was a member of Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion in Emporia. For many years he posted the color guard at football games, in parades and served in the funeral honors detail. He presented flag etiquette in the public schools. He was a member of the First United Methodist Church and served as an usher for many years. He served as a volunteer with the Rails to Trails Organization.
He is survived by his wife, Harriet and three daughters, Susan Morris of Yukon, OK, Denise Wyrick (John) of Shell Knob, MO, and Amy Larson (Jeff) of Emporia. Six grandchildren loved calling him Papa, Melanie Duran (Michael), Albuquerque, NM; Josh Morris (Lindsey), Mustang, OK; Brian Wyrick (Heather), Lake Ozark, MO; Zach Morris (Meagan), Oklahoma City, OK; Hilary Larson, Overland Park, KS, and Abby Thomsen (Collin), Lenexa, KS. He has four great grandchildren, Madeline Duran, Ryan Morris, Madison Morris and Wolfe Wyrick. His two siblings also survive, Betty Mason (Don) of Kingman, KS and George Shellenberger of Council Grove, KS. He was preceded in death by his parents, and son-in-law, Mark Morris.
Funeral services will be held at First United Methodist Church, Emporia, KS on Saturday, September 24, 2022 at 2:00 pm. Burial will follow in Memorial Lawn Cemetery with military honors by Ball-McColm Post #5, American Legion and Lowry-Funston Post #1980, Veterans of Foreign Wars. In lieu of flowers the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Macular Degeneration Research or Hand-In-Hand Hospice, with contributions sent to Roberts-Blue-Barnett Funeral Home, PO Box 175, Emporia, KS 66801.
Due to present health concerns, the family requests that masks be worn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.