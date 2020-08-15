Dr. Jennifer Esau was recently selected as the area’s best physician during The Emporia Gazette’s 17th Annual Readers’ Choice Awards. Esau, who practices at Newman Regional Health Medical Partners, celebrated with a reception at the hospital Friday afternoon. The reception was attended by her parents, Bruce and Jacqueline Stanley, as well as clinic staff and administrators.
Esau celebrates 2020 Readers' Choice win
- The Emporia Gazette
