Value Them Both (VTB) is the Constitutional restoration following the Kansas Supreme Court’s ruling in Hodes/Nauser vs Schmidt in 2019.
VTB reconfirms that lawmaking in these United States including at the state level is Constitutionally designated to the elected legislators NOT the unelected Justices of the Judicial branch of government whose purpose is to make determination on whether any established law has been broken.
Unfortunately, the author of the June 18 People Speak confounded the issue- whether deliberate or out of ignorance.
This VTB Amendment re-establishes that:
The People through their elected legislators make law including determining any regulations regarding abortion- for instance, health and/or safety protections in abortion providing facilities-NOTE: at this time there is NO required safety standard or inspection of said facilities.
VTB will protect women.
The approximately 20 BIPARTISAN established abortion regulations now in place will remain.
Example: The absolutely gruesome procedure of dismemberment abortion where even a near term fetus is torn apart to remove her/him from the mother will remain prohibited.
VTB will PROTECT women and babies from barbarity.
VTB will PROTECT young women through retaining the mandate to notify parents when a minor is seeking abortion services (often under coercion).
The Kansas Constitution does NOT contain a right to abortion. VTB will PROTECT all of us from rogue decisions by unelected judges by returning to the Constitutionally defined roles of the three branches of government.
A VOTE YES will be a step toward restoring our constitutional republic.
Respectfully,
Viola Heskett
Emporia
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.