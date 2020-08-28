Rosemary E. Harris-Weissgerber went to dance with Jesus and her loving family in eternity Friday, August 21, 2020 from her home in Menominee, Michigan after an 18 month battle with pancreatic cancer.
Rosemary was born in Valley Falls, Kansas on February 13, 1947 to Harold and Opal (Fulghem) Murray. She graduated from Valley Falls Dragon High School, and continued on to achieve an Associates Degree in Criminal Law from Washburn University, Topeka, Kansas. She worked in the office of Senator Nancy Kassebaum and others. After her marriage to Earl Weissgerber, May 27, 2011 in Menominee, Michigan, she worked in Student Services at Northeast Wisconsin Technical College Marinette and earned an Associates Degree in Business, with honors.
Rosemary loved anything purple, traveling the country in the semi with Earl, white tigers, old movies.
Rosemary (affectionately called “The Queen”) is preceded in death by her parents; three brothers and a sister: Joseph Arthur Murray, Harold Murray, Herbert Murray, and Paulina Pope; Earl’s parents and sisters: Earl and Virginia Weissgerber, Lila Weissgerber and Laura Lesperance.
Rosemary is survived by: Earl, child: Luc Malik Bensim’on; sister and brother: Iona (the late Dr. Michael L.) Moore of Emporia, KS, and David Murray of Omaha, NE; sister and brothers-in-law: Linda (Chad) Haen of Marinette, Lee and Larry Weissgerber, Louie (Janet) Weissgerber of Menominee, MI; Jim (Paula) Jerzyk of Necedah, WI and Earl (the late Gail) Jerzyk of Menominee Township. Many dearly loved nieces, nephews and friends.
Funeral Service will be held at Peaceful Rest Funeral Chapel, 401 SW Harrison St, Topeka, KS with Visitation Sunday, August 30 from 3-5pm, Funeral Monday, August 31 at 11:00 am. Burial
will be in the Topeka Historic Cemetery.
