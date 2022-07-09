EDITOR’S NOTE: Each week, The Gazette salutes those who make Emporia and the surrounding area a better place to live and work. The following folks deserve a pat on the back ...
Emporia’s Eric McCabe who will lead Emporia State University’s new disc golf team. Eric is a world champion disc golf player and has designed a number of courses around the country. We can’t think of a better person to get this team off the ground. Congratulations!
Lisa and Scott Hayes who have agreed to co-chair the 2022 United Way of the Flint Hills campaign. United Way is such a vital organization that helps so many people in our community. Thank you to the Hayes family for stepping up to fill a great need!
Dunham’s Sports for opening its new store at the Flinthills Mall this week. We were impressed with just how big it is and how much they carry. We’re excited to see the mall have another flagship store.
The Emporia Reds 11U baseball team who won its regular season league title. What an awesome accomplishment!
Mike Cahoone who recently celebrated 50 years serving on the Cottonwood Falls Fire Department. That’s an incredible amount of time to devote to your community.
Reason and Amy Bradford and Nicol and Chris Dold for opening up Bradford Feed last week. We love to see new businesses in our community, especially when they fill such a vital need! Make sure to check them out at 700 Overlander Rd., for your livestock feeding needs.
Ryann Brooks
News and Online Editor
