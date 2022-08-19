A Colorado man has pleaded no contest to leading authorities on a high-speed chase through western Lyon County.
Cody Bauer, 31, entered pleas Wednesday on three counts stemming from a pursuit Monday, May 9.
Emporia Police said Bauer was found at a motel, wanted on a nationwide warrant from Colorado. But he attempted to get away on U.S. 50, reportedly driving as fast as 100 miles per hour.
The chase ended when Bauer rolled his car and crashed into a creek at Road 180 and Road A. He was arrested in Chase County after reportedly trying to run. Then he needed hospital treatment for minor injuries.
Bauer pleaded no contest Wednesday to fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement officers through reckless driving.
He pleaded not guilty to two other charges: felony narcotic possession and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
Bauer is scheduled for trial Monday on the two drug-related counts. Lyon County District Judge Jeffry Larson scheduled Bauer for sentencing on the pursuit-related charge for Thursday, Oct. 13.
The car Bauer drove reportedly was stolen from the Denver area. That accusation is not part of the Lyon County court case.
