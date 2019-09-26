The Kansas Cannonball 550 is gearing up for its third year, with more than 20 riders set to participate.
Riders will depart from the Emporia Granada Theatre at 7 a.m. Friday.
The 550-mile bikepacking endurance race takes riders in a meandering loop around the state. Organizer Matt Slater said the idea for a local bikepacking race came to him after participating in other events across the country.
About six years ago, he mapped out a 550-mile loop in his car to ride himself. Then he found out he wasn’t the only one interested in that type of riding experience.
“A couple years ago some guy put on social media that, ‘Hey, we should do a bikepacking race in Emporia,’” Slater said with a laugh. “I was like, ‘Well, I’ve already got a route, so let’s do it.’”
That first year, five people signed up to ride. Last year, 12 people signed up.
“This year, so far I’m counting over 21,” Slater said. “It’s kind of really picked up speed.”
Slater describes the Cannonball as the “anti-Dirty Kanza” — a more laid back approach to the gravel grinding bike culture.
“There are people who will go out and try to ride this as fast as they can, but there are also people who are going to stop after four days of riding,” Slater said. “Last year we had five guys who had a goal to finish with five guys in Salina. It’s really like a choose your own adventure book. You can do it as fast or as slow as you want, and kind of make it your own thing. But, if you want to try and break the record, it’s not something you decide to go and do in a day.”
Right now, Marty Johnson of Wichita and Bobby Smith of Winfield hold the record for finishing the Cannonball in 3 days and 8 hours in 2018.
“They smoked it,” Slater said.
Slater said there’s no fee to participate in the Cannonball 550, and anyone can start the race at any point in the course. As long as they follow the route, they can start anywhere.
To stay up to date on the event, follow www.facebook.com/events/215408399349078.
