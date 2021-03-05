Everyone loves a March Madness upset, unless it’s their team -- ostensibly poised for a deep postseason run -- that finds itself on the losing end. And that was where the Spartan girls were as the tears began to fall and the final seconds ticked away on their title hopes in a 37-27 home loss to Seaman in the sub-state championship game Friday night.
“You think it’ll get easier each year and it doesn’t,” said Spartan head coach Carolyn Dorsey after the game. “I really thought they deserved it tonight, but unfortunately we weren’t able to get it done. That’s a tough locker room. It doesn’t get easier.”
Right out of the chute, the Vikings unveiled their gameplan: slow, methodical offense that ate a ton of clock and unrelenting, shutdown defense that kept Emporia’s open looks few and far between.
The Spartans took an early 7-4 lead after one quarter, but the Seaman defense stymied Emporia in the second, holding the Spartans to just two points and taking a 12-9 lead to the locker room.
“They were able to just physically dominate us a little bit,” Dorsey said. “We talked about that at halftime. I felt like the girls came into the locker room looking a little exhausted already from [Seaman’s] physicality and they’ve got to be stronger than that.”
Gracie Gilpin, Emporia’s leading scorer, was held scoreless in the first 16 minutes, and Rebecca Snyder managed just four points.
“They focused on [Gracie] really well, and she’s warranted that, she deserved that,” Dorsey said. “I think she got rattled physically early and I think that shook her, and then we go into panic mode, especially if we’re not hitting. I think the other ones struggled a little bit, wanting to defer a little bit and we just kind of stopped. We got on our heels and we never fully rebounded from being knocked back.”
In the third quarter, Seaman opened up a 24-14 lead with less than a minute to go before Gilpin scored her first points on a long 3-pointer at the buzzer to make it 24-17 headed to the fourth.
The Spartans scored the first three points of the final period to pull within four with 6:42 left. The opportunities came to chip further at the Vikings’ lead, but the shots just refused to fall and Emporia was scoreless until the 3:25 mark.
Seaman hit its free throws down the stretch to increase its advantage and ultimately preserve the victory.
For the game, the Spartans shot just 21% (8 of 38) and 27% (4 of 15) from long distance. Gilpin ended up leading Emporia with eight points on 2 of 13 shooting, while Snyder had seven on 2 of 6 shooting. No other Spartans had more than three points.
To its credit, Emporia defended with its signature ferocity, forcing 13 turnovers and holding Seaman 30% shooting (9 of 30).
“I thought defensively we were fine,” Dorsey said. “I thought we guarded them well.”
The loss dropped Emporia to 15-7 and brought its season to a stuttering halt, leaving a team full of talented players wondering, “What could have been?”
“I’ve been on the other side and I’ve been on both sides and I have nothing magical for them,” Dorsey said. “It’s just going to hurt to not be able to get it done. That’s a terrible feeling. I know the hurt. We’re all hurting. I don’t have anything magical for them. We’ve just got to come back better and stronger.
Friday was the final game for two seniors: Macey Adams and Emily Christensen.
“This group is special to me,” Dorsey said. “Emily and Macey have been a part of our rebuilding process and I really thought they deserved it. … We’ve gone through a lot together, but those two in particular, they’re great kids and you hate to not be able to give them what they deserve.”
However, the pain of a premature loss in the postseason didn’t eclipse everything that the Spartans were able to accomplish this season.
“In a year where we didn’t know if we would get to play, a year we didn’t know if we were going to have a season, to make it through and to be third in league and to finish getting to play in the sub-state championship and to be ranked top ten in the state, I think that’s huge,” Dorsey said. “They had a good year and we can’t take that from them. This hurts, this is a terrible feeling, but they’ve had a successful year. I feel like we have respect. I think people understand that we’re a strong basketball team.”
While it might be too early to start thinking about next year, the future is bright, as Emporia will return most of its players and nearly all of its scoring in 2021-22.
“We return a lot of core kids and we’re going to be better and stronger,” Dorsey said. “A lot of kids got some experience this year and understand what needs to be done. We’ll have a good group next year and I expect only better things.”
SEAMAN -- 4; 8; 12;13; -- 37
EMPORIA -- 7; 2; 8; 10 -- 27
Seaman -- Stallbaumer (16, 4-10), C. Anderson (6, 2-2), Schumann (5, 2-4), Kramer (4, 1-6), Cowan (4, 0-2), Gormley (2, 0-3), J. Anderson (0, 0-1), Sweeney (0, 0-2). FG: 9-30. 3-pt: 6-11. FT: 13-19. TO: 12.
Emporia -- Gilpin (8, 2-13), Snyder (7, 2-6), Adams (3, 1-1), Kirmer (3, 1-2), Baker (2, 0-6), Herfkens (2, 1-3), Stewart (2, 1-2), Christensen (0, 0-1), Peak (0, 0-1), Garcia (0, 0-3). FG: 8-38. 3-pt: 4-15. FT: 12-17. TO: 8.
