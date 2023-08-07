The Emporia Gazette is asking the community to share its cherished family recipes for a new weekly food column.
In a celebration of the county’s rich culinary heritage, the newspaper aims to immortalize the unique flavors and heartwarming stories that have been passed down through generations.
Are you the proud keeper of a famous chicken and noodle dish that holds not only delightful tastes but also a treasure trove of memories? Or perhaps your world-famous brownies have been the talk of the town for years, and now is the time to divulge those secret ingredients that make them so irresistible.
The Emporia Gazette is launching a special column that serves as a platform to preserve the culinary legacy of the community. This initiative invites all food enthusiasts, seasoned cooks, and aspiring chefs to come forward and share their prized family recipes.
Cooking is more than just a skill; it is an art that weaves together a tapestry of stories, traditions, and love that nourish both body and soul. These family recipes are a part of our identity, representing the unique flavors that have graced our dinner tables during family gatherings, festive occasions, and cherished moments.
Now is the opportunity to ensure these culinary treasures are celebrated and preserved for generations to come. By sharing your family recipes with the Emporia Gazette, you can leave an indelible mark on the city’s culinary history.
“We believe that every dish has a story behind it, and every cook has their unique touch that makes the food truly special,” said Ryann Brooks, news and online editor. “This column is our way of bringing the community together and paying homage to the diverse culinary traditions that have enriched our lives.”
To be part of this culinary legacy preservation, simply send your recipes and stories to news@emporia.com, call 620-342-4800, or stop by 109 W. Sixth Ave.
The Emporia Gazette promises to treat each submission with the utmost care and respect, ensuring that your family recipes become a part of the county’s culinary tapestry.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.