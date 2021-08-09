The Emporia Gazette
One Emporian took first and another received an honorable mention at the Dodge City Veterans Art Show sponsored by the Dodge City Veterans Council — The Avenue of Flags last week.
Victoria Perez’s piece entitled, “Fairwinds and Following Seas. Rest Easy Shipmate We’ve Got the Watch,” won the first place award. Belinda Schlesener’s “The Labyrinth” was recognized with an award of honorable mention.
Three other Emporia veterans also entered pieces including Paul Johnson, Gary Post and Rhonda Denney. In all, Emporians consigned a total of 14 pieces of art for the show. According to a written release from Post and Veterans Council secretary Charles Sellens, show organizers designated a special location for the Emporia exhibits called the “Emporia Emporium.”
Veteran Council officials are having discussions a second veterans art show in Emporia with Emporia officials.
The Dodge City Veterans Council – The Avenue of Flags hosted the event after receiving a grant from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission. The show featured more than 60 pieces of are from various genres and more than 20 artists. Carnegie staff members and Veterans Council directors expressed appreciation for all those who came to the show and especially those who purchased art.
Sellens said the primary goal of the art show was to raise awareness of the veteran suicide rate of 23 deaths per day — 1.5 times higher than that of the general population. The rate among female veterans compared to non-veteran adult women is 2.5 times higher.
“Authorities cite art therapy as a strategy for preventing suicides,” Sellens said. “My wife, Paula, has had a successful art therapy program for Fort Dodge veterans for several years. The Veterans Council collaborated with Paula’s Fort Dodge Veterans Art Initiative to apply for the Creative Arts grant and to organize the art show.”
